Kerry Washington Has Officially Found Her Scandal Follow-Up and It Involves Reese Witherspoon

The limited series has yet to find a home, though multiple premium cable networks and streaming outlets are bidding on the project, which will be produced by ABC Signature Studios, the cable-focused arm of ABC studios.

Little Fires Everywhere, released just last year before becoming a September pick in Witherspoon's book club, follows the events that unfold when a controversial adoption of a Chinese-American baby divides the wealthy town of Shaker Heights, Ohio—and, more specifically, a landlord and her mysterious tenant, single mom Mia. Liz Tigelaar (Life Unexpected, Casual) will pen the script, as well as serve as executive producer and showrunner. Ng will also serve as a producer.