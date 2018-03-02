Is Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Ruby a Friend or Foe to the Team? Dove Cameron Says...

"I can't really say much. I can say that sometimes adulation, as we all know, can bleed a little bit into an unhealthy obsession and she's definitely gone into that territory," Cameron told E! News about the devotion to the hero. "She's very, very obsessed with Daisy. I can't tell you why, I can't tell you where it goes, I can't tell you anything. But yeah, she's very fixated. And Ruby's not really someone you want to have fixated on you, I guess it what I would say. [Laughs]"

As Cameron tells it, Ruby may be young, but she's not someone you'd want to tangle with. "I would describe her as incredibly intelligent, incredibly controlled and strong-willed. I would describe her as a recipe of her surroundings and a result of her upbringing and I would describe her as a machine," Cameron teased. "You know when you meet that personality, they walk into a room and you go, ‘Oh I am terrified of you' and you have no idea what's going on in their mind or what they're going to do next? We all know those people. I would say that's Ruby. Ruby is very much a reptilian. She's a very scary girl. But she is a real girl. She's a 17-year-old girl and she's complex. There's a lot of emotion there. She's very intense."