Uma Thurman and Josh Lucas Laugh Off Romance Rumors

Walter McBride/WireImage
Josh Lucas and Uma Thurman may play husband and wife in the Broadway show The Parisian Woman, but the actors claim they haven't developed a romance off-stage.
After Page Six reported the two were caught kissing in New York's Theater District, Thurman and Lucas spoke out about the rumors.
"I would be so honored, but, alas, we just play husband and wife in The Parisian Woman and he's the best fake husband ever," Thurman told Page Six via her rep.
Lucas also weighed in the reports.
"I would be so honored!" he told the media outlet. "She is the best stage wife ever, and I hope people think our stage chemistry is so good we must be . . ."
While there may not be a romantic connection between Thurman and Lucas, there may be a spark between their children. During an interview on Today, Lucas told Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager that he saw his 5-year-old son Noah kissing Thurman's 5-year-old daughter Luna in a theater.
"Can you imagine your first kiss is not only with Uma Thurman's daughter but it's also in the basement in a theater on Broadway?" The Sweet Home Alabama star quipped. "We actually caught them behind the couch. We were like ‘What are you guys doing?' And they sheepishly came out and they were red."
Clearly, Noah takes after his dad. Lucas told the hosts he got his first kiss at 5 years old, too.
Thurman and Lucas have been starring in The Parisian Woman since November. The actor had nothing but nice things to say about his co-star.
"She is one of my favorite people I've ever worked with in my life," he said on Today, "and I say that with real genuine heartfelt experience with her."
Lucas and his ex Jessica Ciencin Henriquez split in October 2014. While they are no longer together, they co-parent their son through "bird nesting"—a concept in which their son lives in one house full time and Lucas and his ex take turns living and raising him there.
"The idea behind it is, look, your relationship didn't work out between the two of you so it shouldn't really be his problem. It should be your problem—meaning that you come and go rather than him have to go back and forth between two homes," he said on the morning show.
Thurman is also divorced. She was first married to Gary Oldman from 1990 to 1992 and then to Ethan Hawke from 1998 to 2005. Thurman was also engaged to Arpad Busson; however, the two broke up in 2014.