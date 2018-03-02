Katie Couric Says She Faced "Gross" Sexism at Work

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 6:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Like many women, Katie Couric too has been the target of sexual misconduct.

As the #MeToo movement continues to grow, the veteran TV journalist appeared on Thursday at Procter & Gamble's Cincinnati headquarters to speak at the #WeSeeEqual forum about the state of women in the workplace. There, she recalled facing sexism and "gross" comments during her career.

She recalled how her clothing was critiqued publicly when she began hosting CBS Evening News. She also said that early in her career, when she walked into a meeting at CNN, an executive said of her to others around the table, "She's successful because of her hard work, intelligence and breast size," according to multiple reports.

Couric did not name the person. She said that with support from her supervisor, a male anchor, she wrote to the executive and he soon called her, "dripping with apologies."

"I've been very fortunate in terms of not being subjected to a lot of sexual misconduct, but certainly I have been subjected to widely held attitudes about women, about compartmentalizing women," Couric said.

Photos

Hollywood's Many Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct

At the forum, Couric was also asked about her former colleague Matt Lauer, who was fired from NBC News and the Today show in November due to sexual harassment allegations. She said she had been unaware of the misconduct allegations that led to his termination.

"I had no idea this was going on during my tenure or after I left," Couric had told People in January, which marked her first detailed remarks about the controversy. "I think I speak for many of my former colleagues when I say this was not the Matt we knew. Matt was a kind and generous colleague who treated me with respect. In fact, a joke I once made on late-night television was just that, because it was completely contrary to our brother-sister relationship. It's still very upsetting."

"The accounts I've read and heard have been disturbing, distressing and disorienting," she told the magazine. "And it's completely unacceptable that any woman at the Today show experienced this kind of treatment."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Katie Couric , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Aly Raisman, Today

Aly Raisman Sues U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics

Orange Is the New Black, Wedding, Crashers, Lea DeLaria

Orange Is the New Black Stars Crash Fans' Wedding

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Has a Drunk Alter Ego Named Gail

KUWTK 1419, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Calls Kourtney a "Waste of Space" During San Francisco Trip: "You're Annoying as F--k!"

Kumail Nanjiani, Emily Gordon, 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

The Big Sick: The True Love Story Behind the Oscar-Nominated Film

Jane Fonda, Book Club

Fifty Shades of Grey Spurs a Sexual Revolution in Book Club Trailer

Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin

Donald Trump Calls Out "Alex Baldwin" on Twitter and Alec Baldwin Fires Back

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -