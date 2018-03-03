Brooklynn Prince and the New Age of Social Media for Child Stars

Brooklynn is allowed to see her pages, and those of friends she's made on the awards circuit, with parental supervision of course.

"I will ask her opinion, like, ‘What do you want to say to so-and-so, because they said things to you,' and she'll say, ‘Oh tell them that.' and she'll write, like, a bunch of emojis. Every once in a while she'll ask me if she can go on and look…so I'll tell her, ‘You can go on and you can look, but before you comment…before you reply to anything,' she'll show it, to make sure it's OK," Courtney said.

Brooklynn and her family use Instagram as a tool to stay in touch with industry friends like Jacob Tremblay, Millie Simmonds, Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown.