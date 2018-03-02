Fifty Shades of Grey Spurs a Sexual Revolution in Book Club Trailer

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 6:15 AM
To quote Natasha Bedingfield, "The rest is still unwritten!"
Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for Book Club Friday, starring Diane Keaton as the recently widowed Diane. Needing emotional support, she looks to her BFFs—sad Sharon (Candice Bergen), vivacious Vivian (Jane Fonda) and complacent Carol (Mary Steenburgen)—in the hopes of making "their next chapter the best chapter," according to the studio's logline.
When the friends read E.L. James' Fifty Shades of Grey, it spurs a sexual reawakening...although Sharon is initially opposed to the subject matter. "We started this book club to stimulate our minds!" she says. With a smirk, Vivian replies, "From what I hear, this book is quite stimulating."
YouTube
The book helps Carol rekindle the flame with her husband (Craig T. Nelson), while Sharon decides to give online dating a go—but if the trailer is any indication, she may come to regret it. When Diane decides to start dating again, her three best friends offer their unwavering support—so, they help her pick out something "sexy" to wear and spy on her handsome suitor.
Director Bill Holderman co-wrote the script with Erin Simms. Ed Begley Jr., Tommy Dewey, Andy García, Don Johnson, Wallace Shawn and Alicia Silverstone round out the ensemble cast.
Book Club premieres in theaters nationwide on May 18, 2018.
Khloe Kardashian Calls Kourtney a "Waste of Space" During San Francisco Trip: "You're Annoying as F--k!"
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!