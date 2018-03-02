Fifty Shades of Grey Spurs a Sexual Revolution in Book Club Trailer

To quote Natasha Bedingfield, "The rest is still unwritten!"

Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for Book Club Friday, starring Diane Keaton as the recently widowed Diane. Needing emotional support, she looks to her BFFs—sad Sharon (Candice Bergen), vivacious Vivian (Jane Fonda) and complacent Carol (Mary Steenburgen)—in the hopes of making "their next chapter the best chapter," according to the studio's logline.

When the friends read E.L. James' Fifty Shades of Grey, it spurs a sexual reawakening...although Sharon is initially opposed to the subject matter. "We started this book club to stimulate our minds!" she says. With a smirk, Vivian replies, "From what I hear, this book is quite stimulating."