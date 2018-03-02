Watch Alicia Keys' 3-Year-Old Son Genesis Adorably Beatbox

Need a beat? Alicia Keys' 3-year-old son has one.

It seems the apple doesn't fall far from the musical tree for little Genesis, the second son of the 15-time Grammy winner and star music producer Swizz Beatz. Needless to say, the toddler has rhythm running through his blood and is already trying his hand at beatboxing.

"He's picked up something naturally," Keys said of her little one Thursday night on The Tonight Show. "He just started doing it. He just started getting his own flow."

Much like his talented 7-year-old brother Egypt, who became a credited producer on Kendrick Lamar's Untitled Unmastered at 5 years old, it seems Genesis, too, is already off to making music.