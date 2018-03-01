Watch Jennifer Lawrence Get Surprised by Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps on Watch What Happens Live

Nobody is more of a Bravoholic than Jennifer Lawrence.

And Thursday night was no exception when the Red Sparrow star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she dished about all of her favorite reality shows and stars.

In addition to expressing her opinions on La La Kent, Vicki Gunvalson and other familiar faces, Jennifer received a surprise that will become a classic clubhouse moment.

"Three months ago, you were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey for the cover of The Hollywood Reporter and when Oprah asked which three people—alive or dead—you would like to have at a dinner party, you replied Scott Disick, Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel," Andy shared. "Well Jennifer, Housewives dinner parties notoriously don't end well but since I make dreams come true, take a look over there!"

As it turned out, Real Housewives of New York City's Luann and Bethenny were sitting down ready to chat with the Hollywood actress.