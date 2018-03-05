Why Siesta Key Is More Than Just a Wannabe Version of The Hills

Forget about The Hills of Los Angeles. Siesta Key is the hot destination causing waves on MTV.

When the producers of Laguna Beach came up with a new docu-series that would follow a group of young adults in their beautiful hometown, fans immediately predicted that it would just be another show similar to The Hills.

But in the past few months, viewers have been captivated by Siesta Key because of its drama, suspense and differences from earlier MTV shows.

"Siesta Key naturally reflects a more modern and progressive era," Madisson Hausburg shared with E! News ahead of the show's season one finale airing tonight. "Siesta Key maintains the same level of drama that got us all addicted to The Hills and adds an element of relevance and social awareness."

In the first season alone, the cast has addressed LGBTQ issues, interracial relationships and mental health. And while the show has its share of OMG moments, the cast believes viewers across the country have been able to resonate with them in various ways.