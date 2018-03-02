A Career High Note! Relive These Impressive Oscars Performances

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hugh Jackman, Academy Awards, Oscars 2000

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

An Oscar nomination is considered a career high note for actresses and actors, but sometimes the stars quite literally hit their high note during the show.

The Academy Awards have long been known to incorporate a little song and dance into the annual ceremony, whether it be a performance of one of the Best Original Song nominees, an impromptu bit or a musical opening number. 

Just last year, Justin Timberlake kicked off the 89th show with a high-energy rendition of his hit, "Can't Stop the Feeling," before host Jimmy Kimmel took over as Master of Ceremonies. 

Well, the time has come for Kimmel to take the Dolby Theater stage once again on Sunday for the 2018 Oscarsalong with a new crop of designated performers, including The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle, "Stand Up for Something" singers Andra Day and Commonand "Mighty River" co-writer and performer Mary J. Blige

But, before all of those acclaimed performers and nominees serenade us just a few days from now, it's time to look back on the Oscar singers and dancers that came before them and relive the routines that have helped quite literally put a pep in the Oscars' step. Drumroll please...

Photos

Oscars' Most Memorable Acceptance Speeches

Fred Astaire, 1970

At 70 years old, the iconic dancer proved he still had the moves when he busted out into a tap routine after presenting an Oscar with Bob Hope. It was his first performance at the Academy Awards. 

Neil Patrick Harris, 2010

With Tony and Emmy Awards, this renaissance man was a shoe-in for a grand musical opening number. With an original song, classic big band and showgirl dancers backing him up, Harris got the show off to an impressive start. 

Prep for the 2018 Oscars With a Look Back at the Nominees' First Ceremonies

Hugh Jackman, 2009

Is there anything Hugh Jackman can't do? The star hosted the ceremony back in 2009 and kicked off the big show by belting through a musical montage creatively covering all of the year's Best Picture nominees. Look out for a surprise cameo from Anna Hathaway, too!

Debbie Reynolds, 1978

The triple threat's many talents were on full display 40 years ago when the late star sang, danced and tapped her way through the 50th Academy Awards' opening number all about how far the Oscars had come. 

Jack Black& Will Ferrell, 2004

As one of comedy's best modern duos, the two funny men used their time presenting Best Song in a Motion Picture to perform their own ditty about acceptance speeches that go on a bit too long. Needless to say, it was every bit entertaining. 

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. and again the following evening.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Alicia Keys, Genesis, The Tonight Show

Watch Alicia Keys' 3-Year-Old Son Genesis Adorably Beatbox

The Arrangement Season 2

Will Kyle and Megan's Big Wedding Even Happen on The Arrangement Season 2? We'll Let Christine Evangelista Explain...

Rebecca, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Lends Support to Revenge Body Participant Rebecca After She Reveals She Was Raped

Mama June

Mama June Breaks Down After Learning If She's Blind In Never-Before-Seen Clip

Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Mara Lane, Wolf

Jonathan Rhys Meyers' Son Wolf Adorably Crashes His Good Morning Britain Interview

Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer, The Daily Show

Amy Schumer Jokes Jennifer Lawrence Will "Die Alone" After a Breakup

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invite 2,640 Members of the Public to Their Wedding

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -