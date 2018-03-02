Mama June Breaks Down After Learning If She's Blind In Never-Before-Seen Clip

Mama June fears she may never see her family again.

In a heartbreaking sneak peek from tonight's episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot revealed exclusively to E! News, the 38-year-old reality star breaks down at her optometrist's office, worried she's lost her sight forever.

"This is it baby," Mama June's boyfriend, Geno, says to the mom-of-four while on their way to her follow-up appointment. Earlier this season, viewers watched as Mama June underwent emergency surgery to reattach her retina, causing her to wear an eye-patch during her recovery.

"The moment of truth. This has been a long week, and she actually stayed in the chair longer than I thought she would," Geno continues. "I mean, just get the patch off and see what the doctor's got to say. If she can't see and it's bad news, I don't know what the f--k she's gonna say or do."