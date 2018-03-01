Tina Knowles Drops Hints About Beyoncé's Coachella Preparation

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 5:21 PM
Tina Knowles doesn't think you're ready for Beyoncé's jelly.
Music lovers are less than two months away from Coachella 2018, where Queen Bey herself is slated to take the stage for two weekends of mind-blowing performances. As is expected, the pop superstar has kept most details of her set under tight lock and key... that is until Ms. Tina was asked about her preparations at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards luncheon.
"She's doing fine," Tina dished to E! News. "She's focused on Coachella!"
With more than 250,000 expected to attend the arts and music festival in Indio, Calif., it's no wonder Beyoncé is focused on perfecting the performance of a lifetime.
Beyonce.com
As was previously announced, The Weeknd and Eminem will also headline Coachella, which takes place in late April. Other notable artists include Cardi B, Miguel, SZA and Haim. The Beyhive has high hopes for a Destiny's Child reunion, but Tina unfortunately didn't disclose such top secret deets.
She did have this to say about Bey and Jay-Z's kids, Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter.
"They are amazing. My grandkids are amazing," Tina shared. When asked if she spoils her grandbabies, Tina responded, "Of course I am! That's my job."
Do you have any predictions as to how Bey's Coachella performance will go? Let us know in the comments!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!