Everything We Know About Farrah Abraham's New Boyfriend Aden Stay

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 4:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Farrah Abraham, Aden Stay

MEGA

Farrah Abraham is so excited and she just can't hide it!

Just one day after the Teen Mom OG star was photographed enjoying a romantic lunch with Aden Stay, E! News can confirm the pair is happily together and dating.

"Aden is smart, a great father, working in entertainment and films for over 15 years," Farrah shard with us. "We're a great team and power couple. I met him in Beverly Hills and literally had a feeling as soon as I saw him...this is my man!"

She added, "I don't want to say too much but I know what love at first sight is and this is that. I can't believe I'm even saying this as I literally thought I'd never have that feeling about someone ever again after Sophia's father passed away."

So who exactly is this stunt performer making Farrah so happy?

Photos

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Farrah Abraham

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

He has worked on dozens of projects including Pitch Perfect 3, Jurassic World and Hawaii Five-O. And outside of Hollywood, Aden has multiple businesses outside of entertainment including a construction company.

While the relationship is still in its early stages, Farrah's daughter Sophia has already met Aden who surprised her with roses and teddy bears.

And although Farrah has yet to meet his daughter, they both "look forward to having our children meet soon in Hawaii where he lives."

Pop culture fans may remember Aden was previously linked to Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson. As for Farrah, she had her relationship and subsequent breakup with Simon Saran documented on Teen Mom OG.

Ultimately, the pair is enjoying the present and savoring any free time they can spend together. As for what could happen next, only time will tell.

"I simply can't express how lucky of a woman I am and I feel," Farrah gushed to us. "It was like love at first sight."

Us Weekly was first to report the relationship. 

—Reporting by Jennifer Cooper

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Farrah Abraham , , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jaina Lee Ortiz, Station 19

Grey's Anatomy Introduces Station 19 Leading Lady Andy Herrera

24 Things We Love About Justin Bieber

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy

Tina Knowles Drops Hints About Beyoncé's Coachella Preparation

Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jennifer Aniston: What She's Been Up to Since Her Split With Justin Theroux

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne Opens Up About Decision to Come Forward as Sexual Abuse Survivor

Jennifer Aniston's Post Breakup Vacay Plans

Cops Called to Tori Spelling's House Twice Within 24 Hours

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -