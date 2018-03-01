John Krasinski Gushes Over Wife Emily Blunt and Gets Candid About #MeToo Movement

John Krasinski has a lot to say, and he isn't holding back.

In a new interview with Playboy, The Office alum touched on all things marriage and #MeToo while taking a break from working on his new thriller, A Quiet Place, which will star him and his wife of eight years, actress Emily Blunt.

"I'm lucky enough to be surrounded by incredible friends and family who keep me on track and don't let me spin out into my own universe for too long—namely, and most important, my wife," he gushed. "I think my wife gets me. Not just to sound adorable, but the truth is she gets me more than anyone else has ever gotten me. And so she allows me to, for lack of a better term, bottom out for a second and get really scared."

The 38-year-old actor, who shares two daughters, Hazel and Violet, with Blunt, revealed that he was a bit star struck in the beginning of the couple's relationship, avoiding the topic of acting entirely.