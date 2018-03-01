Kylie Jenner Holds "Angel Baby" Stormi in Adorable New Photos

Stormi Webster is celebrating a milestone today!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child into the world one month ago today on February 1 and the parents are celebrating the special day on social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted two new pics on Instagram Thursday in which she's holding baby Stormi.

"angel baby is 1 month old today," Kylie wrote alongside the cute post. These pics come just hours after Travis celebrated Stormi's one month milestone on Snapchat.

"My lil mama 1 month today. Her favorite unit of course," Travis captioned a photo of Stormi wearing a pink "Daddy" sweater.

Kylie Jenner Poses in Underwear One Month After Giving Birth to Baby Stormi

Travis Scott, Snapchat, Stormi, One Month

Snapchat

Kylie also shared a video of flowers Travis got her for the special day. "Ok baby daddy," Kylie captioned the Snapchat video.

And to celebrate the milestone, 20-year-old Kylie also posed in her underwear on the social media platform, writing to her followers, "1 monthhhhhh."

Since giving birth last month, Kylie has been adjusting to life as a mother and the first days have been the "happiest of her life," a source told us in February.

"Kylie's first few days of motherhood have been the happiest of her life," the insider shared with E! News. "She feels like being a mom is her true calling and there's nothing that's ever felt so right. Bringing the baby home has been the greatest joy and most sacred experience, she is elated and overjoyed."

"Kylie felt so ready to meet the baby and had been counting down the weeks for what felt like forever, she can't believe she's finally here and in her arms and this journey is beginning," the insider continued.

Inside Kylie Jenner's First Few Weeks of Motherhood

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Instagram

"Travis' family is also very involved and thrilled for Kylie and Travis. Kylie feels like everything is coming very naturally to her and that being a mom is what she's meant to do. She's loving every minute and cherishing these first few days. The feeling she has is unlike anything she's experienced before," the source shared, adding, "The family is closer than ever and just so thrilled to be growing at such a rapid pace."

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

