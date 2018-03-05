The Royals' Queen Helena Is Furious at King Robert on the Season Premiere: "You Don't Fire My Lord Chamberlain!"

Blindsiding the queen is a bad idea!

In this exclusive first look at Sunday's season four premiere of E!'s hit series The Royals, Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) is furious with her son King Robert (Max Brown) after he secretly fired her lover Lord Chamberlain.

"My first official moment as king is being shoved in the back by my horned-up vitriolic mother," Robert tells his mum right after his coronation.

"I don't care if you're crowned the goddamn Queen of Sheba, you don't fire my Lord Chamberlain!" she yells

"He was a liability," Robert insists. "We were discreet," the queen says of their fling.

"No, you were discreet," Robert says. "He was shopping a tell-all about his time in the queen's bedroom."