EXCLUSIVE!

The Royals' Queen Helena Is Furious at King Robert on the Season Premiere: "You Don't Fire My Lord Chamberlain!"

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Blindsiding the queen is a bad idea!

In this exclusive first look at Sunday's season four premiere of E!'s hit series The Royals, Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) is furious with her son King Robert (Max Brown) after he secretly fired her lover Lord Chamberlain.

"My first official moment as king is being shoved in the back by my horned-up vitriolic mother," Robert tells his mum right after his coronation. 

"I don't care if you're crowned the goddamn Queen of Sheba, you don't fire my Lord Chamberlain!" she yells 

"He was a liability," Robert insists. "We were discreet," the queen says of their fling.

"No, you were discreet," Robert says. "He was shopping a tell-all about his time in the queen's bedroom."

Photos

Celebs Who've Dated Royals

The Royals 401, Elizabeth Hurley

E!

"That can't be true," Helena says in disbelief.

"I think the sample was Christmas, it was called ‘Jiggy Pudding,'" Robert tells her. 

"Good god. I should have seen it," she says. "There was a version of me that would have never let that happen."

"I took care of it. I was trying to protect you. I'm sorry," Robert apologizes. "Why does everyone suspect the worst from me?"

"Well, I can't speak for everyone else but I suspect the worst of you because I taught you everything you know," the queen tells him, adding, "Sorry I shoved you."

Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , Elizabeth Hurley , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News
Latest News
Frances McDormand, 2018 Oscars

Frances McDormand Loses Her Oscar at the 2018 Governors Ball

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 Oscars

Here's What's Inside the Lunchboxes Jimmy Kimmel Gave Oscar Attendees

Siesta Key

Why Siesta Key Is More Than Just a Wannabe Version of The Hills

Achievement in Directing, The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, 2018 Oscars, Winners. 2018

Guillermo del Toro Reveals His Favorite Moments at the 2018 Oscars—Besides His Big Wins

Jennifer Lawrence, 2018 Oscars, Candids

Jennifer Lawrence, Jordan Peele, Meryl Streep and More Stars Caught in Candid Moments at the 2018 Oscars

Michael Vartan, The Arrangement 106

Michael Vartan Teases Major Conflict for Season 2 of The Arrangement: ''No One Wants to Watch People Have a Great Life''

Margot Robbie, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig and More Nominees Don Dazzling Designs at Vanity Fair's 2018 Oscars After-Party

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -