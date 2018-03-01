Taylor Swift Confirms Camila Cabello and Charli XCX Will Be Her reputation Tour Opening Acts

Are the Swifties ready for this big announcement?

Shortly after rumors started that Camila Cabello could be serving as Taylor Swift's opening act for her upcoming reputation tour, the "Shake It Off" singer decided to set the record straight once and for all.

In a new Instagram Story post, Taylor revealed the talented ladies who will be joining her on the road this spring.

"Hey guys! This is a reputation stadium tour update," she shared with her 106 million Instagram followers. "I've been wanting to tell you this for a really long time but the opening acts for the reputation stadium tour are Charli XCX and Camila Cabello."

She added, "I'm really excited. I hope you are too and I can't wait to see you. Can't wait to see them. Really excited just about the whole thing in general."