Queen Elizabeth II Was Almost Killed in the Early '80s

A teenager tried to kill Queen Elizabeth II on her trip to New Zealand in 1981, according to declassified intelligence documents obtained by Stuff.

The report states that during the Queen's tour of Dunedin on October 14, 1981, a 17-year-old named Christopher Lewis fired a gunshot at the royal monarch, but missed. A memo from the Security Intelligence Service dated in June 1997 states the teen "did indeed originally intend to assassinate the Queen."

The memo then continues, "However did not have a suitable vantage point from which to fire, nor a sufficiently high-powered rifle for the range from the target."