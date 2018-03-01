Queen Elizabeth II Was Almost Killed in the Early '80s

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 2:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Royal Ascot Hats, Queen Elizabeth II

Getty Images

A teenager tried to kill Queen Elizabeth II on her trip to New Zealand in 1981, according to declassified intelligence documents obtained by Stuff.

The report states that during the Queen's tour of Dunedin on October 14, 1981, a 17-year-old named Christopher Lewis fired a gunshot at the royal monarch, but missed. A memo from the Security Intelligence Service dated in June 1997 states the teen "did indeed originally intend to assassinate the Queen."

The memo then continues, "However did not have a suitable vantage point from which to fire, nor a sufficiently high-powered rifle for the range from the target."

Queen Elizabeth Sits Front Row at London Fashion Week Next to Anna Wintour

Queen Elizabeth II

Peter Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Stuff reports that media who heard the gunshot "were told it was a falling sign." And while Lewis was later arrested, he wasn't charged with attempted murder.

When the publication inquired about a possible cover-up, a police spokesperson said, "Given the interest in this historic matter, the Police Commissioner Mike Bush has asked the Deputy Commissioner National Operations, Mike Clement, to oversee an examination by current investigation staff of the relevant case file."

The statement continued, "Given the passage of time, it is anticipated this examination of the old file and its associated material will take some time. NZ Police will share the outcome of this examination once it has been completed."

The Queen, now 91, would've been about 55 at the time.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Queen Elizabeth II , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
John Krasinski

John Krasinski Gushes Over Wife Emily Blunt and Gets Candid About #MeToo Movement

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Holds "Angel Baby" Stormi in Adorable New Photos

Walt Disney Studios, Logo

Star Wars Episode IX, the Live-Action Aladdin and More Disney Films Get Release Dates

Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello

Taylor Swift Confirms Camila Cabello and Charli XCX Will Be Her reputation Tour Opening Acts

Kylie Jenner Poses in Underwear 1 Month After Giving Birth

OJ Simpson, O.J. Simpson, True Crime Week

O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? Is Coming to Fox and You Need to See the First Teaser

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Gets Real While Comparing Buckingham Palace to The White House in Hilarious Interview

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -