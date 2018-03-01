Nick Jonas Caught Kissing Annalisa Azaredo While on Vacation in Australia

Things appear to be burning up for Nick Jonas down under in Australia.

As the "Jealous" singer continues a vacation in Sydney with brother Joe Jonas, photos have surfaced that could indicate Nick has met a special someone.

Photographers spotted Nick enjoying a casual afternoon with Annalisa Azaredo that featured bike rides, coffee runs and quality time together.

Annalisa was spotted wearing a black cover-up with a New York Yankees baseball cap. As for Nick, he kept things casual with a black T-shirt, shorts and a black hat that read "And the writer is…"

While some images point to just two people enjoying a nice afternoon, things appear to have changed when the sun went down and the pair was spotted kissing on the lips outside Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel.