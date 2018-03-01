Kylie Jenner Poses in Underwear One Month After Giving Birth to Baby Stormi

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 1:27 PM

Kylie Jenner, Snapchat, Stormi, One Month

Snapchat

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's little girl is officially 1-month-old! 

The proud parents commemorated Stormi Webster's special day in various ways on social media Thursday, Kylie sharing a scantily-clad selfie and Travis posting a heartfelt message to the newborn. 

"1 monthhhhhh," the 20-year-old cosmetics mogul captioned a Snapchat video of herself posing in front of a mirror. In the brief clip, Kylie showcases her curves in a black crop top and string underwear. 

It appears as if mom and dad were spending the day at home with Stormi, as the hip-hop artist posted a snapshot of their daughter snuggled in a pink "Daddy" sweater. "My lil mama 1 month today," Travis shared. "Her favorite unit of course." 

Kylie announced Stormi's arrival three days after she gave birth to her first child on Feb. 1. Since then, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has slowly reemerged into the spotlight after months of keeping an uncharacteristically low-profile. 

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Girl's Lavish Life

The 25-year-old "Goosebumps" rapper also gifted Kylie with dozens of rose bouquets for the occasion. She captioned a video of the thoughtful gesture, "ok baby daddy."

Travis Scott, Snapchat, Stormi, One Month

Snapchat

Last weekend, Kylie and Travis were spotted for the first time publicly on a lunch date in Malibu with friends. A source previously described Jenner's experience with motherhood as a "rollercoaster," adding that she is "figuring things out and getting more and more comfortable each day."

The source explained, "It's been a big adjustment for Kylie, but she's loving being a mom and watching all of the little things that Stomi is doing each day. She's exhausted and emotional, but she's also completely in love."

We're also told Kylie has hired a baby nurse for "guidance," and she's in constant communication with her famous sisters for advice. "They talk all the time and are comparing notes on how to get Stormi on a feeding and sleeping schedule," our insider noted. 

Happy 1-month, Stormi! 

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

