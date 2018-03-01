Jay-Z Dethrones Diddy to Become Forbes' Richest Hip-Hop Act of 2018

Watch the throne—there's a new reigning king of hip-hop.

Forbes unveiled its annual ranking of Hip-Hop's Wealthiest Acts on Thursday, and Jay-Z tops the list with an estimated net worth of $900 million. His mind-boggling earnings knock Sean "Diddy" Combs from the No. 1 spot, a title he previously held for seven consecutive years.

Diddy trails behind with an equally impressive $825 million and Dr. Dre comes in third with $770 million, though there's a steep drop off when it comes to the fourth and fifth richest rappers in the music industry. Drakeand Eminem profited $100 million each within the past year.

So what business ventures helped Jay-Z's financial wealth increase by $90 million from 2017?