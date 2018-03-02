Khloe Kardashian Calls Kourtney a "Waste of Space" During San Francisco Trip: "You're Annoying as F--k!"

Someone is addicted to their cell phone!

Khloe Kardashian is so over sister Kourtney Kardashian's phone habits on Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During a sightseeing trip to San Francisco's famed Alcatraz prison, Kourt won't get off her phone and it's pissing Khloe off.

"What the f--k are you here for?!" Khloe yells at Kourt in this preview clip. "You're like a waste of space in my meter right now."

"I'm looking at everything," Kourtney insists.

"You're annoying as f--k now when we're together," Khloe tells her. "This is what you do, you're on your phone the whole time. You're just not present."