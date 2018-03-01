Mama June Becomes a Modern Marilyn Monroe

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 10:51 AM
It's Mama June like you've never seen her before.
The 38-year-old reality star and mother of four, who chronicled a drastic physical transformation on her WE tv show From Not to Hot, channels Marilyn Monroe in a photo shoot for the cable channel. She wears a short platinum blond wig and a white halter dress, a look made famous by the late Hollywood sex icon in the 1955 film Some Like It Hot. She also wore silver wedge sandals.
A behind-the-scenes video of the shoot shows June grinning and pulling down on her outfit as it is billows out around her—an homage to the movie's famous scene in which Monroe's character stands on a subway grate while her dress is blown upwards by a passing train.
The reality star is later seen smiling approvingly at her photos.
From Not to Hot is currently on its second season. The first had chronicled June's weight loss journey.
The reality star, whose real name is June Shannon, had weighed 460 pounds at her heaviest and dropped 300 pounds. She got gastric sleeve surgery in 2015 and also dieted and worked out with a trainer. She also had some plastic surgery; a tummy tuck and a breast lift, plus excess skin removed from her arms and her neck. June has said she does not plan on getting more cosmetic procedures done.
The second season continues to follow her life with her kids, including Alana "Honey Boo-Boo" Thompson, the subject of TLC's past show Here Comes Honey Boo-Boo, and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, who welcomed her first child and June's third grandchild, a baby girl, in December. On the season two mid-season finale, Pumpkin is seen going into labor, while June undergoes eye surgery.
Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on Friday at 9 p.m. on WE tv.
