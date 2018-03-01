Mama June Becomes a Modern Marilyn Monroe

It's Mama June like you've never seen her before.

The 38-year-old reality star and mother of four, who chronicled a drastic physical transformation on her WE tv show From Not to Hot, channels Marilyn Monroe in a photo shoot for the cable channel. She wears a short platinum blond wig and a white halter dress, a look made famous by the late Hollywood sex icon in the 1955 film Some Like It Hot. She also wore silver wedge sandals.

A behind-the-scenes video of the shoot shows June grinning and pulling down on her outfit as it is billows out around her—an homage to the movie's famous scene in which Monroe's character stands on a subway grate while her dress is blown upwards by a passing train.

The reality star is later seen smiling approvingly at her photos.