Moisturizers That Celebs Like Janelle Monáe Use on the Red Carpet

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
When it comes to the red carpet, healthy skin is essential.
Days (or even weeks) prior to the award ceremony, celebrities start to prep their skin in anticipation for the bright lights and flashing cameras. The calendars of top facialists like Shani Darden and Angela Caglia are completely full with celebs booking peels, laser treatments and even injections to perfect their skin. If you ask any celeb or the pros that help them, hydrated skin is the base to any great makeup look.
When it's time to actually start getting ready for the event, moisturizer is like the icing on the cake. The right product will glide onto the skin, leaving a silky base for foundation, while keeping the celebrity from appearing oily. Arguably, it's one of the most important, yet underrated, steps of the red carpet beauty routine.
Knowing this, celebrity makeup artist select the best of the best moisturizers to ensure that their look will last. Thus, if you're in the market for a new moisturizer (especially after drying effects of the winter), the red carpet is a great place to start.
Take a look at the moisturizers that make a difference below!
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Camila Cabello
For the Grammys 2018, makeup artist Allen Avendano applied a light moisturizer to the L'Oreal spokeswoman's face.
MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Mandy Moore
Celebrity makeup artist Jenn Streicher energized the This Is Us actress' skin with cream that includes a plant wax called mimosa.
Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images
Selma Hayek
Celebrity makeup artist and entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury never does a celeb's makeup without her Magic Cream. For BAFTA Film Awards, Salma was no exception.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Janelle Monae
"I wanted Janelle's skin to shine like the star that she is," celebrity makeup artist Jessica Smalls said.
To prep her skin, the pro used a cult favorite from Kiehl's.
Emilia Clarke
The Game of Thrones star wore a rose-infused cream under her makeup for the Critics Choice Awards, courtesy of Jillian Dempsey.
Dan MacMedan/Getty Images
Beanie Feldstein
"We decided it would be all about the bold eye makeup, so making sure her skin glowed and looked as smooth as silk was key to the entire look," makeup artist Katy Denno said regarding the Lady Bird star's beauty prior to the SAG Awards.