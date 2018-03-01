EXCLUSIVE!

Why Oscar Nominee Laurie Metcalf Once Kept Her Dream a Secret

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 10:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Laurie Metcalf kept a secret for the first two decades of her life. The Oscar nominated star of Lady Bird, who will return to Roseanne when the series makes its TV comeback March 27, wanted to be an actress from a young age, but she kept that dream a secret from, afraid to act on the desire.

"It was a secret because I thought it was foolish and because I had no tools to make it happen. I didn't know who to turn to and I didn't have any models within, probably a 500-mile radius of where I lived on how to do this on how to do this," Metcalf said in the clip above.

Photos

Roseanne Returns: See Photos From the ABC Revival

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

But she did learn how to do "this." Metcalf began doing plays in high school, but continued to think making a living as an actor wouldn't be feasible. She began studying theater, and along with many other famous faces like Gary Sinise and Joan Allen, established the Steppenwolf Theatre Company. From there, Metcalf hit the Broadway scene in New York City, garnering praise with various roles. Big screen gigs followed, her first credited movie role was in Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985, as did TV roles, including her career-defining role of Jackie Harris in Roseanne. Metcalf has won a Tony Award and three Emmys for her acting work and picked up her first Oscar nomination for 2017's Lady Bird, her first movie role in nearly a decade.

Laurie Metcalf on Her Lady Bird Oscar Nomination and Finding the Humanity in All of Her Characters

"Yeah, I think I'm spoiled for good now. It was a wonderful experience. [Greta Gerwig], you never would've known it was her solo-directing debut. [Saoirse Ronan] is like the best screen partner any actor could ask for. The script was beautiful, Greta's direction was so solid and everybody felt confident. We all felt so cared for by her. Yeah, I'm spoiled. I don't know how to top it, frankly," Metcalf told E! News the morning her Oscar nomination was revealed.

Needless to say, Metcalf let that childhood secret out.

"I'm glad I did. I hope you don't keep your secret to yourself," Metcalf said.

Roseanne returns on Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The Oscars air live on Sunday, March 4, also on ABC.

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. and again the following evening.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Roseanne Barr , Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Entertainment , TV , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Kristin Cavallari & Her Parents Connect With Her Late Brother

Did Jim Parsons Predict His Grandfather's Stroke?

Dorit Kemsley Clears Up Lisa Vanderpump's Friend Comment

Trevor Einhorn, The Magicians

The Magicians Is Doing a Musical Episode—and It's All Because of Josh

Mama June, From Not to Hot, Marilyn Monroe, Photo Shoot

Mama June Becomes a Modern Marilyn Monroe

Laurie Metcalf Reveals Secret She Kept as a Kid

The Good Fight

A New Frontier for The Good Fight's Christine Baranski

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -