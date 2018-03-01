The Magicians Is Doing a Musical Episode—and It's All Because of Josh

The episode, which sees Josh take on the lion's share of the singing duties aside from the big group number, puts the peripheral character in the foreground and however daunting the task was, Einhorn was more than up for the challenge. "The first thing I was happy to see was that it was called 'All That Josh' and it stops there, it's not 'All That Josh—Death Scene, Pt. 1.' It's not like 'Josh dies, episode nine.' When you see your name in a title, you're happy to know there's some sort of positive spin on it," he told us. "I knew no matter what—at least from the people I talked to that do a lot of musicals and I have a little bit of playing around with musicals in the past—it's all about a commitment level. If you don't commit, then everyone will know and it will just feel weird because you didn't dive into it. So I said no matter what, I'm just going to commit the heck to it and it wound up being kind of fun."

Aside from taking on the "daunting" task of tackling Bowie and Freddie Mercury's iconic track (more on that in a second), Einhorn got to live out a pop star fantasy with his individual songs. "Everyone was so encouraging," he said of the dancers hired to support him. "I've never done any dance stuff like that before in my life and they just helped me. We had a two-day rehearsal process, and at the end of the two days, it was really like a party on set. So for me, it was a blessing because I think it came out pretty well. I was pretty happy with it."