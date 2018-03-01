All of the Colors, Cocktail Dresses and Coats in Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Wardrobe

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is a mama with major style.

The royal, who has her third little one on the way, is obviously no novice when it comes to dressing a baby bump. Having triggered "the Kate effect" from the moment she stepped out as PrinceWilliam's one and only, Middleton's fashion influence has continued to hold strong as she's gracefully sailed through three pregnancies in the spotlight.

While the star once again suffered from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness, at the start of her most recent pregnancy, the future mother of three carried on like a pro in the public eye, armed with one seriously elegant wardrobe.