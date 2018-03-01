The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 Trailer Is Finally Here and It's Full of the Drama You're Looking For

"Even prison bitches have their one person they're loyal to."
The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 trailer is here and it has (literally) everything you hoped for. Forget Luann de Lesseps' drunken fall in Mexico. Forget Dorinda Medley's Berkshires breakdown. Forget Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer's endless loop of fighting, season 10 is here and it looks amazing.
The major focus? Luann's December arrest, of course. "I've been traveling, I've been to prison, and I just want to be close to home," she tells someone over the phone, while footage of her crying in bed plays.
"This is very embarrassing," Sonja Morgan admits to Tinsley Mortimer as she hears the news.
That's not all we get a glimpse of, though! The trailer for the Bravo hit's landmark tenth season also hints at friction between one-time BFFs Bethenny and Carole Radziwill. "Don't call me honey," B tells her former (?) pal after getting called out for being defensive. There's also an appearance from Jill Zarin as the ladies attend the funeral for Bobby Zarin, a moment where Bethenny calls Dorinda out for her spirited drinking, a moment where Dorinda takes Sonja to task for daring to compare her divorce to Dorinda's loss of her husband ("Don't you dare compare your f--king marriage to me burying my husband," she screams), and a murder mystery party that looks like it'll have us talking for weeks.
What we don't see? Any footage from that disastrous Colombian yacht ride from hell that allegedly left the ladies fearing for their lives. "The Real Housewives of New York cast was recently on a boat in South America and encountered turbulent water. Thankfully, everyone is fine and was able to continue their vacation as planned," a Bravo spokesperson told E! News in a statement when news of the incident broke. "The safety of our cast and crew is paramount and, to that end, we are doing a full investigation." Bring on the footage!
Check out the trailer above and let us know if you're as stoked on RHONY season 10 as we are in the comments below!
The Real Housewives of New York City returns Wednesday, April 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
