Fuller House Creator Jeff Franklin "Heartbroken" to Leave His Series

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 7:02 AM
Fuller House creator Jeff Franklin has broken his silence about his exit from the hit Netflix series. Franklin, who also created the original series Full House, took to Instagram to address his Fuller House family and fans.
"I'm heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House. Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy," he captioned a picture featuring himself, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Candace Cameron Bure. "I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success. I'm so proud of all we accomplished together, and beyond grateful to our loyal fans. Adios Tanneritos!"
Franklin was relieved of his showrunner duties on Fuller House after reports of on-set behavioral complaints surfaced. "We are not renewing Jeff Franklin's production deal and he will no longer be working on Fuller House," a spokesperson for Warner Bros. TV told E! News.
Netflix, the home to Fuller House, said the show will go on. "Fuller House will return for a fourth season, as planned," a spokesperson for Netflix said in a statement. "We hope to go into production in the next few months."
Variety first reported Franklin's exit. According to Variety, Warner Bros. received complaints about the producer's behavior in the writer's room and on set. He was not accused of direct sexual harassment or engaging in any physical misconduct on the set of the comedy.
Fuller House stars Sweetin, Cameron Bure and Barber as their Full House characters, Stephanie Tanner, DJ Tanner-Fuller and Kimmy Gibbler. The three adults now live in the childhood home from Full House and are raising their families together. The series also features appearances by "legacy" cast members including John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin and Bob Saget.
Netflix does not release viewership info, but outside estimates have Fuller House as one of the streaming service's most popular shows.
A replacement for Franklin has not been announced.
