2018 ACM Awards Nominations Revealed—and Reba McEntire Will Host!

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 6:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton

Getty Images

2018 ACM Awards: Reba McEntire to Host Plus the Full Nominees

Reba McEntire will host the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards—making it the 15th time she's hosted the award show.

The Academy of Country Music announced the news on Thursday along with the full list of nominees.

Chris Stapleton heads into the night with the most nominations. He's up for eight awards across five categories, including Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. He's also nominated twice in both the Album of the Year and Single Record of the Year categories for serving as singer and a producer.

Thomas Rhett has six nominations, including Male Vocalist of the Year, and Keith Urban has five. This is the eleventh time Urban is in the running for Male Vocalist of the Year and the eighth time he's up for Entertainer of the Year.

Miranda Lambert enters the evening with four nods. If she takes home the trophy for Female Vocalist of the Year, it would be her ninth consecutive win in this category. Maren Morris also has four nominations, and Little Big Town is in the running for Vocal Group of the Year.

There will even be some newbies in a few categories. While Tim McGraw has 18 ACM Awards and Faith Hill has 16, this is the first time the two have been nominated in the Vocal Duo of the Year category. 

In addition to hosting the event, McEntire is a contender for Female Vocalist of the Year—her sixteenth nomination and possible eighth win in the category. 

To see all of the nominees, check out the following list:

Photos

Stars' First Time at the ACMs

Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

 Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Chris Young

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion

New Female Vocalist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
Raelynn

New Male Vocalist of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
Brett Young

New Vocal Group or Duo of the Year
High Valley
LANCO
LOCASH
Midland
Runaway June

Album of the Year
Breaker  Little Big Town
California Sunrise — Jon Pardi
From A Room Vol. 1— Chris Stapleton
Happy Endings  Old Dominion
Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

Single Record of the Year
Better Man  Little Big Town
Body Like A Back Road  Sam Hunt
Broken Halos — Chris Stapleton
Drinkin' Problem  Midland
I'll Name The Dogs — Blake Shelton

Song of the Year
Body Like a Back Road — Sam Hunt
Female  Keith Urban
Tin Man  Miranda Lambert
Whiskey And You  Chris Stapleton

 

Video of the Year
Black — Dierks Bentley
It Ain't My Fault — Brothers Osborne
Legends — Kelsea Ballerini
Marry Me — Thomas Rhett
We Should Be Friends —Miranda Lambert

 

Songwriter of the Year
Rhett Akins
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne

Vocal Event of the Year
Craving You — Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris
Dear Hate — Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
Funny (How Time Slips Away) — Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson
The Fighter — Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
What Ifs — Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina

 

ACM Radio Awards (be presented during the annual Radio Winners Reception on April 14)

National On-Air Personality of the Year 
Cody Alan​CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan
Bobby Bones, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie​The Bobby Bones Show 
Terri Clark ​Country Gold with Terri Clark
Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase​Crook and Chase Countdown
Ty Bentli, Kelly Ford and Chuck Wicks ​Ty, Kelly & Chuck 

On-Air Personality of the Year — Major Market
Bud and Broadway​WIL-FM​St. Louis, MO
Cadillac Jack​WQYK-FM​St. Petersburg, FL
Chris Carr, Kia, Maverick and McKaila​KEEY-FM​St. Louis Park, MN
Paul Schadt, Meg Butterly, Geof Knight ​​WKKT-FM​Charlotte, NC
Roxanne Steele​WYCD-FM​Detroit, MI​

On-Air Personality of the Year — Large Market
Dale Carter​KFKF-FM​Kansas City, MO
Double-L​KWNR-FM​Las Vegas, NV
Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt & Kevin Freeman WFMS-FM​Indianapolis, IN
Johnson and Johnson​KUBL-FM​Salt Lake City, UT
The Randy, Jamie and JoJo Show​KAJA-FM​San Antonio, TX 

On-Air Personality of the Year - Medium Market
The 97.5 WPCV Breakfast Club with Roger Todd,
Julie Kay and DJ Thee Trucker​WPCV-FM​Lakeland, FL 
Carina With A Twist Of Lime ​WCYQ-FM​Knoxville, TN
Buzz Jackson​KIIM-FM​Tucson, AZ
Steve & Geoff​​KUZZ-AM/FM​Bakersfield, CA
The Odd Squad​CKRY-FM​Calgary, AB

On-Air Personality of the Year — Small Market
Ben Butler and Arnie Andrews​​WCOW-FM​Sparta, WI
Bobby and Steve (and Mandi!) ​WKYQ-FM​Paducah, KY
Dave Daniels​KHAY-FM​Ventura, CA​
Pat James​KHUT-FM​Hutchinson, KS
The Q Crew with Jason and Ashley on Q100.3​KRWQ-FM​Medford, OR

Radio Station of the Year - Major Market
KILT-FM​Houston, TX
KMLE-FM​Phoenix, AZ
KSCS-FM​Dallas. TX
WIL-FM​St. Louis, MO
WPOC-FM​Baltimore, MD 

Radio Station of the Year - Large Market
KAJA-FM​San Antonio, TX
KUBL-FM​Salt Lake City, UT
WFMS-FM​Indianapolis, IN
WKDF-FM​Nashville, TN
WSIX-FM​Nashville, TN
WSM-FM​Nashville, TN

Radio Station of the Year - Medium Market
KUZZ-AM/FM​Bakersfield, CA
KXKT-FM​Omaha, NE
WGKX-FM​Memphis, TN
WQMX-FM​Akron, OH
WUSY-FM​Chattanooga, TN

Radio Station of the Year - Small Market
KCLR-FM​Columbia, MO
KHAY-FM​Ventura, CA
KTHK-FM​Idaho Falls, ID
KTTS-FM​Springfield, MO
KYKZ-FM​Lake Charles, LA 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Tim McGraw , Faith Hill , Awards , Music
Latest News
Jodie Sweetin, Jeff Franklin, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber

Fuller House Creator Jeff Franklin "Heartbroken" to Leave His Series

Christine Evangelista, The Arrangement

"Is Love Enough?" Watch Christine Evangelista Dish on the Fate of Megan and Kyle's Relationship on The Arrangement

Rebel Wilson

Watch Rebel Wilson Talk Stunt Work In Never-Before-Seen Pitch Perfect 3 Clip

Most Shocking Oscar Moments

13 of the Most Shocking Moments in Oscar History

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

How Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Took Their Super-Public Romance Off the Radar

Rebecca, Revenge Body 208

Rebecca Has an Important Message for Her Cheating Ex on Revenge Body: "You Didn't Break Me"

Mandy Moore, Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Tries to Understand Why Mandy Moore Is Crying

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -