Donald Glover Meets the Girl Scout Who Went Viral With "Redbone"—and Buys 113 Boxes of Cookies

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 4:58 AM

Even Donald Glover can't resist the sweet taste of Thin Mints.

On Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Atlanta star surprised the girl scout who went viral for parodying his song "Redbone" as a cookie-selling tactic and ended up buying 113 boxes. 

For those who aren't familiar with the viral sensation, Charity Joy and her father Seymour created a video of the young troop member rapping about Thin Mints and Tagalongs to the tune of the hit song.

Glover, a.k.a Childish Gambino, never expected his song to turn into a cookie-selling single.

"It's beautiful, but it's also crazy to me," he told Stephen Colbert. "I never was like ‘I'll make this, and then one day a little girl will sell girl scout cookies to it.' It's pretty great."

In Times of Trouble, Stephen Colbert Says: Love Is Not a Dirty Word

Near the end of the show, Colbert brought Charity and her father out on stage and introduced them to Glover. While the little girl was all smiles, she meant serious business and immediately handed Glover a cookie order form. 

After learning that the young scout needed 113 boxes to meet her goal, Glover offered to buy them all.

"Obviously Thin Mints. Those are the best," he said as he filled out the form. "You can put them in the refrigerator. I'll take them all."

Dressed in her scout uniform, Charity then helped Colbert and her father hand out some Girl Scout cookies to the audience.

Watch the video to see the adorable moment.

