Donald Glover Meets the Girl Scout Who Went Viral With "Redbone"—and Buys 113 Boxes of Cookies

Even Donald Glover can't resist the sweet taste of Thin Mints.

On Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Atlanta star surprised the girl scout who went viral for parodying his song "Redbone" as a cookie-selling tactic and ended up buying 113 boxes.

For those who aren't familiar with the viral sensation, Charity Joy and her father Seymour created a video of the young troop member rapping about Thin Mints and Tagalongs to the tune of the hit song.

Glover, a.k.a Childish Gambino, never expected his song to turn into a cookie-selling single.

"It's beautiful, but it's also crazy to me," he told Stephen Colbert. "I never was like ‘I'll make this, and then one day a little girl will sell girl scout cookies to it.' It's pretty great."