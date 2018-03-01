Inside Justin Bieber's Transformative Year: "Despacito," Selena Gomez and Beliebing in Himself

Still, something wasn't right with Bieber. After performing in 150 shows across six continents, he was burnt out. So, in July, Bieber cancelled the last 14 shows of his Purpose tour.

About a week later, Bieber spoke out about the cancelled performances via a lengthy Instagram post. The singer expressed how grateful he was for the tour, his fans and their journey together. He also opened up about some of his struggles and how he'd learned from his mistakes.

"Learning and growing hasn't always been easy but knowing I'm not alone has kept me going," Bieber wrote in part of the post "I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted towards people and the way I treated them! I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life!!! I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up[,] reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!! Reminding me my past decisions and past relationships don't dictate my future decisions and future relationships. I'm VERY aware I'm never gonna be perfect, and I'm gonna keep making mistakes. I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them!!"