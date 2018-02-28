Zoe Saldana Was Inspired by Her Children to Create BESE and Inspire Latinx Community With Untold Stories

Zoe Saldana was driven by her own American experiences, all that she has accomplished and having her three sons Bowie, Cy, and Zen, to create the digital platform BESE, (which comes from "to be," mixed with English's "be" and "se" in Spanish).

"It came about, I think it was always in the making. It was always in me. It had to do with my American experience. My experience as an American and everything that I've learned by how traveling and being exposed to so many cultures and understanding how good we are because of our people, and when I say all of our people, I mean all of us. Knowing that there is a huge disparity and what you see in your life as you're relating to your country and what you see in your news, and what you read in your papers, the kind of stories that are being told to you in the movies, the kind of art that is hung on museum walls," she tells E! News. "The kind of history that's being taught in history books. It only represents a fragment, a fragment of what Americans are and who we've been. There's a hunger for content that's much more relatable and that represents accurately the American demographic. This came about through my own experiences, and through my own learnings that I've obtained by traveling and everything that I've done."