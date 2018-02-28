Bobby Brown Doesn't Think Whitney Houston ''Died From Drugs,'' Plus More Shocking Confessions

Bobby Brown is still coming to terms with Whitney Houston's passing.

The late icon's husband recently participated in a tell-all interview with Rolling Stone, where he shared his perspective on both deaths of Whitney and his 22-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Six years have passed since Houston accidentally drowned in a hotel bathtub, the effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use contributing to the tragic incident. Three years later in 2015, Bobbi Kristina faced a similar fate when she was discovered unconscious and submerged in a tub. She succumbed to her injuries seven months later, and boyfriend Nick Gordon was ordered to pay the Brown family $36 million in a wrongful death case.

According to Brown, drugs didn't play a factor in Houston's demise. "I don't think she died from drugs," he answered when asked the "most misunderstood thing" about the singer.