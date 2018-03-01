Meryl Streep's Oscar Looks Through the Years: Which Outfit Wins?

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 5:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Meryl Streep, Oscars, Dresses, 2014

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

There's no question: Meryl Streep has had a stellar career…and a red carpet wardrobe to match.

The Hollywood legend has earned 21 Oscar nominations—three of which she has won. If she goes home with the gold Sunday night for her role in The Post, Meryl will be tied with Katharine Hepburn for winning the most Academy Awards in acting ever! Whether she takes it or not, it'll be a moment to remember…so what's an A-lister to wear on such a big night?

Based off her award season garb from recent years, it'll have sleeves, feature draping and run in either white or a dark, muted color. But there's also a chance The Devil Wears Prada star will mix things us.

In the early 2000s, Meryl had a penchant for showing off her decolletage, wearing a crop of off-the-shoulder gowns. In 2013, she took a break from neutral-hued ensembles and dazzled fans in a sparkling, metallic gown. Then there was that Lanvin period when she wore the designer year after year. 

To see all of Meryl's Oscar-worthy looks throughout the years, click through.

Photos

Meryl Streep's Oscar Looks Through the Years

Which look did you like best?

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. and again the following evening.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meryl Streep , Style Collective , Fashion , Red Carpet , Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Top Stories , Life/Style
Latest News
ESC: March Horoscopes, Pisces, Camila Cabello

How to Dress for Your Best Life in March, According to Your Horoscope

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, Grammy Awards

The Exact Eye Creams Celebrities Use on Award Show Red Carpets

ESC: Julianne Moore, Best Actress Oscar Dresses

All the Best Actress Oscar Looks Over the Years

ESC: NYFW Best Beauty, Kaia Gerber

How to Create Kaia Gerber's Festival-Ready Makeup in 5 Steps

ESC: Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling

10 Stunning Details You Need to See From A Wrinkle in Time Premiere

ESC: Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham's Makeup Artist Shares a Time-Saving Beauty Hack

ESC: Mandy Moore, SAG Awards Beauty

Face Serums Mandy Moore and Other Celebs Use on the Red Carpet

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -