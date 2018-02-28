Chris Hemsworth Has His Sights Set on a Men in Black Spinoff

Here come the Men in Black...and Chris Hemsworth?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 34-year-old actor, who recently starred in Thor: Ragnarok, is considering joining the successful Sony franchise, which is set to be released in June 2019.

As for other names tied to the project, F. Gary Gray, who worked on The Fate of the Furious and Straight Outta Compton, is reportedly planning to direct the film, while Iron Man writers Matt Holloway and Art Marcum are also on board.

And while fans might expect to see Agents K and J, infamously played by Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith in the 1997 original and the two sequels that followed suit, they're in for a surprise. According to reports, the studio has its sights set on introducing new characters this time around, one potentially being played by Hemsworth.