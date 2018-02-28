Go Inside Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's $35 Million Mansion

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's mansion can be yours if the price is right!

After the couple tried to sell their home the private-listing route, Trulia now reports that the house is on the open market for an impressive $35 million.

Placed on two acres of land in Beverly Hills, the property is approximately 11,845 square feet with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The home is located behind a guarded gated entrance with a master suite that includes two separate bathrooms and two stand-alone dressing rooms. Feeling intrigued, ladies?

For potential buyers who need a bit more convincing, perhaps the infinity pool, lighted tennis court and a chicken coop could seal the deal.