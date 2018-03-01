13 of the Most Shocking Moments in Oscar History

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 6:00 AM

Most Shocking Oscar Moments

From dark horse victories to epic flubs, the Academy Awards is full of shocking moments—and this year's award show is sure to be no different.

Who could forget when La La Land was accidentally named the Best Picture winner instead of Moonlight at the 2017 Oscars, or when Adrien Brody made out with Halle Berry after winning Best Actor in 2003?

Of course, there's also the jaw-dropping fashion. Remember when Björk wore her swan dress on the red carpet, or when Cher debuted her giant headdress and beaded ensemble?

Want to see more O.M.G moments from the Oscars? Click on the gallery to see 13 of the biggest shockers in Academy Award history.

13 of the Biggest Shockers in Oscar History

The 2018 Oscars telecast begins 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel is this year's host.

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. and again the following evening.

