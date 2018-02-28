Kevin Smith Is ''Feeling Good'' as He Continues Heart Attack Recovery at Home

Kevin Smith has left the hospital three days after suffering a massive heart attack.

The 47-year-old comedian announced his return home via Twitter on Wednesday, thanking fans for their support with a cheery selfie and message.

"Home again, home again, jiggety-jig!" Smith shared. "Home is where the heart is and the heart is feeling good! It's actually getting more blood flow and oxygen than it has in a long time. So I am ALERT, to say the least! Thank you for all the kind words, folks - from Vegetarian Kev, Day 2!"

Smith endured the near-death experience on Sunday evening while filming a stand-up special in Los Angeles. The Clerks star was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a shortness of breath and nausea, only to find out his LAD artery was completely blocked.