The Bachelor: Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Controversial Finale Decision Revealed—What Does It Mean for The Bachelorette?

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 3:03 PM
That's the question Bachelor fans have been asking since the Women Tell All special aired on Sunday, and now the truth has come out.
On next week's two-night five-hour (!!!) finale of The Bachelor, it will be revealed that Arie proposes to one of his final two in the traditional Bachelor format, then months later, after the regular season has ended, changes his mind and goes back to his runner-up, multiple sources confirm to E! News. Yep, he pulled a Mesnick!
We will, of course, see all of this play out on camera, since our sources tell us that Arie immediately notified ABC when he was having mixed feelings about his choice, so the cameras were definitely rolling on all the shocking drama the show has been teasing all season, meaning this might just actually be the most dramatic finale in the franchise's history.
In the last episode, Arie eliminated 26 year-old Kendall Long after long discussions about whether she was ready for a proposal, and after he told her he was "falling for her." But it was obvious she was the one to go when he told Becca Kufrin, 27, and Lauren Burnham, 25, that he had already fallen for them. He even said "I love you," which most Bachelor stars are not supposed to do until the proposal.
We will see the switcheroo play out on the finale, and ABC has also revealed that we will learn which woman will be named the next Bachelorette. While Becca, Lauren, Kendall, Bekah Martinez, Seinne Fleming, and Tia Booth will all be in attendance, we have a feeling the identity of the next franchise star will become clear based on who Arie chooses and then rejects.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
When Arie chatted with us at the Women Tell All, he seemed ready for the backlash that may be coming his way after his shocking decision is made public.
"I think that people are going to understand me a lot more and understand the ending and understand why Caroline's upset," Arie said of the finale. "But this is my journey and this is about finding a lasting love and that road is not always the easiest. Hopefully people will understand more."
He later added that all of the negative commentary would ultimately be worth it, saying, "It's all about the ending and finding that person for yourself and that's the important part. I'm very happy."
Ben Higgins famously also told two women he loved them during his season in 2016, when he professed his feelings to both Lauren Bushnell and JoJo Fletcher. After Ben chose and proposed to Lauren, JoJo went on to be the next Bachelorette.
While Higgins proposed during the normal course of filming for the show, Jason Mesnick famously did not during season 13. Mesnick proposed to Melissa Rycroft during the finale, but then broke up with her during the After the Final Rose special and got back together with Molly Malaney. Jason and Molly have now been married for eight years, and Melissa married an old boyfriend.
The Bachelor's season 22 finale will begin Monday at 8 p.m., then conclude Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.
