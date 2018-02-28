The Bachelor: Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Controversial Finale Decision Revealed—What Does It Mean for The Bachelorette?

What did Arie do?!

That's the question Bachelor fans have been asking since the Women Tell All special aired on Sunday, and now the truth has come out.

On next week's two-night five-hour (!!!) finale of The Bachelor, it will be revealed that Arie proposes to one of his final two in the traditional Bachelor format, then months later, after the regular season has ended, changes his mind and goes back to his runner-up, multiple sources confirm to E! News. Yep, he pulled a Mesnick!

We will, of course, see all of this play out on camera, since our sources tell us that Arie immediately notified ABC when he was having mixed feelings about his choice, so the cameras were definitely rolling on all the shocking drama the show has been teasing all season, meaning this might just actually be the most dramatic finale in the franchise's history.