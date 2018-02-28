Fuller House Showrunner Jeff Franklin Exits Amid Reported Complaints About Behavior

Fuller House has lost its showrunner.

E! News has confirmed that Jeff Franklin, the man responsible for bringing TGIF staple Full House and its current Netflix sequel series to life, has been relieved of his duties on the series. The decision comes a month after the show earned a season four renewal and amid reported complaints about his behavior on set. Furthermore, Warner Bros. TV has opted not to renewed their overall deal with the producer.

"We are not renewing Jeff Franklin's production deal and he will no longer be working on Fuller House," a spokesperson for Warner Bros. TV told E! News in a statement.