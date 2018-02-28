Scandal and HTGAWM Crossover Sneak Peek Shows Olivia Pope Meeting Annalise Keating for the First Time

Class is in session on tomorrow night's Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder crossover.

A new clip, exclusive to E! News, appears to show the moment the two brilliant minds of Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) meet. It also teaches us an important lesson about crisis management!

The clip finds Olivia in front of a college class, asking the students about the biggest mistake people tend to make in a crisis. Spoiler alert: All the answers given are wrong, but there's one "student" in the back who happens to have been in enough crises herself to know the answer.