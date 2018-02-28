Watch Amy Schumer Recite Hilarious and Heartwarming Wedding Vows

The video then cuts to an emotional Fischer, whose vows were equally as sweet.

"I love you, Amy," he said. "You bring happiness and joy to every part of my life. You are the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you with every piece of my heart."

And while the video shows the more romantic bits of the duo's time spent at the altar, Schumer revealed to pal Nikki Glaser in an interview that they weren't all love and butterflies.

"Mine sucked! I thought mine were good, I wrote mine in like, 20 minutes," she said. "I was crying when I wrote them, but his blew me out of the water so hard."

"I remember a joke from yours," Glaser said. "You go, ‘You make me laugh, you make me smile, you make me feel loved, you make me food.'"

Schumer added, "In my vows I go, ‘But I promise I'll keep going down on you, even though everyone tells me I won't.' And his were like, heckling me too. He was like, ‘The other day I lost a tennis match and you called me a f--king loser.' It was all like, awful sh-t."

She continued, "All his stories about me that were supposed to be endearing were about me screaming at him."