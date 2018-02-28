Will Elsa Get a Girlfriend In Frozen 2? Director Jennifer Lee Says...

by Amanda Rothenberg | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 11:54 AM

Frozen, the animated flick that had everyone singing its praises, isn't going away anytime soon. In fact, a sequel is scheduled to hit theaters in November 2019—and it might break even more boundaries. 

In an interview with The Huffington PostJennifer Lee, the film's director, was faced with the hot button question many people have been asking: Will Elsa get a girlfriend?

"Where we're going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we're really conscientious about these things," Lee said.

Clearly Lee can't give away too much ahead of the second movie's release, but she's so excited about the online conversation that has come up since the announcement

"I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film—that it's creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people," Lee said. "It means the world to us that we're part of these conversations."

Disneyland Paris' $2.5 Billion Upgrade Includes Frozen, Marvel and Star Wars Lands

The decision to make a sequel almost five years later wasn't made on a whim. As Lee told Uproxx, "We started talking and we realized there was a whole aspect of the journey left to be told."

If that journey involves a female counterpart for Elsa, only time will tell. One thing is for sure, though—fans definitely won't let it go. 

