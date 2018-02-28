EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Khloe Kardashian's Last Weeks of Pregnancy: "It's Starting to Become Very Real"

  by
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 11:54 AM

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Pregnant, Baby Bump, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Courtesy Getty Images for Rémy Martin/Jerritt Clark

Khloe Kardashian's due date is fast approaching!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, revealed Monday that she's eight months along, which means she's just weeks away from giving birth.

Before the baby's arrival, Khloe took a trip to Tokyo this week with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. When she returns home, the countdown really begins until she gives birth and E! News has learned how Khloe is feeling in the days leading up to the baby's arrival.

The insider tells us that while Khloe is "feeling great" and is "very excited," she's "also a bit nervous about how the delivery is going to go and all of the unknowns."

Everything We Know About Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's Babymoon in Tokyo

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Tokyo, Instagram

Instagram

"Tristan is very reassuring and helps calm her nerves and makes her feel better," the source continues. "He is extremely positive and nurturing and she loves that she can go through this experience with someone so wonderful."

Khloe and Tristan will have nurseries in both of their Los Angeles and Cleveland homes, according to the source, who adds, "They are getting both ready and figuring out everything they need. Khloe has been shopping for baby gear and putting together details for her baby shower."

Khloe has been getting advice on baby products from her sisters and her mom, Kris Jenner, is "helping her figure it all out." 

"It's starting to become very real and she's so excited," the insider tells us. "Khloe is trying to enjoy her pregnancy and taking one day at a time. She's looking forward to finally seeing the baby and being able to hold the baby. She is hoping for a smooth delivery and a healthy baby above all."

Khloe Kardashian's Candid Pregnancy Confessions: Everything She's Revealed So Far

Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Khloe has been very open about her pregnancy since announcing the exciting baby news in December, sharing her pregnancy workout and her thoughts on pregnancy sex with her fans on her app.

"I have always heard that women are extra horny when they're pregnant, but for me it's been interesting," she wrote. "In the beginning, sex was the same. As I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger, it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting." But she told her fans that Tristan has been "amazing" and "would never make me feel different in any way."

"I'm sure it's uncomfortable for a man to have sex with a pregnant woman too," Khloe shared. "Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure. Also, you can't move the same, so you kind of feel useless, LOL. But you just have to improvise and do the best you can."

Khloe and Tristan recently spent time with her family and close friends at Kris' house to celebrate Valentine's Day. Days later, Khloe shared a sweet photo with Tristan on Instagram.

"'When a woman is loved correctly, she becomes ten times the woman she was before' Thank you my love ❤️," Khloe captioned the cute photo.

Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant

Javiles/BACKGRID

Before leaving on her trip, Khloe was spotted with her mom at a baby shop in Sherman Oaks, Calif. on February 21.

The day after, Khloe took to Twitter to ask her followers, "Does anyone else who has been pregnant or if they are pregnant feel that in the morning their bumps are smaller. But throughout the day there bumper gets bigger and bigger and bigger LOL asking for a friend."

After seeing the response from her fans, Khloe tweeted, "Great to know I'm not alone."

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Tristan Thompson , Pregnancies , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
