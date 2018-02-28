Jersey Shore Family Vacation Already Renewed for Season 2

Scott Gries/Picture Group for MTV
by Billy Nilles | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 10:06 AM
Scott Gries/Picture Group for MTV
The fist-pumping is starting early!
We may still have over a month to go before the April 5 premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, but MTV is throwing its support behind the revival of its beloved Jersey Shore franchise by ordering a second season, E! News has confirmed.
The reunion series, which finds original cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi andMike "The Situation" Sorrentinodescending on Miami with their families in tow (minus Polizzi's husband Jionni LaValle, who told fans on Instagram that he wouldn't appear because he doesn't like being on reality TV), marks the first time nearly all of the stars have appeared together on TV. (Missing cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is sitting this one out, though she did appear in Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore on E!. That special, however, was missing her ex Ortiz-Magro, as well as Guadagnino and Cortese.)
The follow-up to Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which will debut as MTV's first-ever day-and-date global premiere, has yet to earn a name nor a shooting location. However, don't expect a return trip to Miami. After all, that first promo released by the network did hint at a whole host of locations for this lovable crew of guidos and guidettes to get their GTL on in: "F--kin' New York? F--kin' Dallas? F--kin' Chicago? Ole F--kin' Faithful? F--kin' Miami? F--kin' Las Vegas? F--kin' Grand Canyon? F--kin' San Fran? Mt. F--kin' Rushmore? F--kin Seattle?" Our vote for the second stop on this reunion tour? A return to Florence, Italy, the location of the original series' epic fourth season.
Deadline first reported the news.
The Jersey Shore news doesn't stop there, either. MTV also announced that, in the lead-up to the big premiere in April, they'll be airing four Road to Vacation specials looking back at the show's most iconic moments with all-new cast interviews. Beginning March 15, fans will get the inside scoop on the hottest hookups, biggest blowups, craziest couplings and "Snooki-est" moments each Thursday!
Take your fist-pumping to the comments section and let us know if you're stoked about a second season or not!
Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday, April 5, while Road to Vacation debuts Thursday, March 15, both at 8 p.m. on MTV.
