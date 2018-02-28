Mulder, Scully and the Blobfish? All About The X-Files Prop Gillian Anderson Can't Get Enough Of

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 7:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The X-Files is poised to present another memorable episode with "Rm9sbG93ZXJz" with an equally memorable guest star: the blobfish.

When E! News visited the set of The X-Files in November 2017, Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny revealed what they were excited for fans to see this year. "The blowfish—the blobfish!" Anderson told us.

"You're into that," Duchovny laughed.

"Although I've already exposed him," she said. Anderson tweeted a photo of the blobfish in November.

"I think we've done a few really interesting episodes. The one that Gillian's referring to could be very interesting, it could be disastrous, but could be amazing. It's an episode that has 10 or 15 lines of dialogue in the whole episode," Duchovny teased.

Photos

The X-Files Flashback! See Vintage Behind-the-Scenes Photos

The X-Files

Fox

"Rm9sbG93ZXJz" was written by Shannon Hamblin & Kristen Cloke and directed by Glen Morgan and finds Mulder and Scully as targets in deadly game of cat and mouse that's to the world of ever-increasing automation and artificial intelligence. But back to the blobfish: Anderson tweeted a selfie of herself with the prop and you can tell the little creature holds a special place in her heart.

"The blobfish has no dialogue," Duchovny said.

"Uh-uh, no," Anderson added. "But it looks a lot like our son."

"But," Duchovny said, "it's an amazing looking—"

"Prosthetic?" Anderson interjected.

"Episode," Duchovny finished, and he and Anderson both laughed. "You're obsessed with that blobfish…He did look fake, but he's an actual dude."

Click play to hear more from Anderson and Duchovny about their favorite cases this season, and yes, the blobfish.

The X-Files airs Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on Fox.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The X-Files , Gillian Anderson , David Duchovny , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Gillian Anderson & David Duchovny Talk "Blobfish" Episode

Law and Order: SVU

Mariska Hargitay, Michael Chernuchin and the Secret to Law and Order: SVU's Season 19 Success

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

The Arrangement's Institute Isn't Alone: See Other Famous TV & Movie Cults

Retta, Parks and Recreation, Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce, Good Girls

Retta, the Revelation

The Challenge

The Challenge Season 32's First Teaser Is Here: Find Out the Intense New Theme

Mackenzie McKee, Farrah Abraham, Teen Mom

Teen Mom OG Casting Shake-Up: Is Mackenzie McKee Replacing Farrah Abraham?

Wavyy Jonez, Marcc Rose, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and Biggie: How the USA Series Honors the Real People Involved

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -