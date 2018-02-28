Meghan Markle's Bond With Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton Is "Togetherness at Its Finest"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 6:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince William

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

For Meghan Markle, working alongside Prince Harry and her future in-laws is "togetherness at its finest."

The former Suits star weighed in on joining the royal family business on Wednesday during an official appearance with her fiancé, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The royals and the actress were part of a panel to discuss their work and vision for the Royal Foundation. During the discussion, moderator and BBC journalist Tina Daheley asked the group if they ever have disagreements as a family. 

"Oh, yes!" William said, spurring laughter from the audience. 

Harry described the bouts as "healthy disagreements" and considered differing viewpoints a benefit.

"I think it's really good that we've got, you know, four different personalities," he said, "and, you know, we've all got that same passion to want to make a difference but, you know, different opinions. And I think those opinions work really, really well." 

Still, the future groom acknowledged that "working as family does have its challenges." 

"Of course it does," he said, leading to more laughter from the audience. "The fact that everyone's laughing means everyone knows exactly what I'm implying. We're stuck together for the rest of our lives so." 

However, Meghan seemed happy with that idea. 

"Togetherness at it's finest, really," she added.

Photos

A Look Back at Meghan Markle’s Pre-Royal Life

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Meghan has spoke highly of her future in-laws. While sitting down with the BBC for the engagement interview, Meghan said Kate has been "wonderful" with helping her transition to royal life.

This also isn't the first time the four of them have been seen together. Meghan joined the royal family for Christmas Day service.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Meghan Markle , Kate Middleton , Prince William , Prince Harry , Royals
Latest News
ESC: Chrissy Teigen, Grammy Awards

The Exact Eye Creams Celebrities Use on Award Show Red Carpets

Stan Lee

Stan Lee Reveals He's Fighting Pneumonia at Age 95

The X-Files

Mulder, Scully and the Blobfish? All About The X-Files Prop Gillian Anderson Can't Get Enough Of

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Shuts Down This Major Misconception About Women's Empowerment

Wreck-It Ralph 2

Wreck-It Ralph 2 Trailer Mocks the Power of Clickbait, eBay and Memes

ESC: Julianne Moore, Best Actress Oscar Dresses

All the Best Actress Oscar Looks Over the Years

ESC: NYFW Best Beauty, Kaia Gerber

How to Create Kaia Gerber's Festival-Ready Makeup in 5 Steps

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -