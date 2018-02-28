Wreck-It Ralph 2 Trailer Mocks the Power of Clickbait, eBay and Memes

Wreck-It Ralph is getting an upgrade.

On Wednesday, Walt Disney Animation Studios debuted a teaser trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2. For this film, Rich Moore shared the directorial duties with Phil Johnston, who co-wrote the screenplay for 2012's Wreck-It Ralph with Jennifer Lee; Johnston co-wrote the sequel with Pamela Ribon, so Lee could focus on Frozen 2 and A Wrinkle in Time.

So, what have the video game characters been up to in the last five years?

Wreck-It Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) must leave their retro arcade behind and enter the digital space, where they'll encounter apps, clickbait, eBay, memes and much more. The reason for their journey is simple: a Wi-Fi router gets plugged into the arcade, and the unlikely (but charming) duo must find a replacement part to fix Sugar Rush.